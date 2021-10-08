Cian Communication Design System

People come to Cian for property – both residential and commercial: to rent, to buy, to take on a mortgage, to sell and to let. The service thus has five customer groups and needs a distinct tone of voice to communicate with them. In developing the initial brand identity, we have created a visual environment that is for each and every one of them.
The roof, chimney, geotag, and vectorised facades make up the key brand components of Cian. We have used these conventional symbols to build a city. Keeping within the boundaries of the style, the graphics became increasingly realistic – a place you really can imagine yourself in.
Space is more than volumes alone. Houses rotate with the planet they sit on, being illuminated in the morning, casting shadows in the afternoon, while the evenings and nights see them shine beneath the moonlight and the glare of street lamps, not to mention glimmering away by themselves, thanks to the people lighting them up from within.
If details are then included in these spaces, a subject is created, and action added. Only details can enable the viewer to recognise and feel, to insert themselves into a visual story and become part of the imagined plot of an urban myth.
Anticipating changes, dreamy seekers look over their prospective new homes thoroughly. Additional rose hues symbolise excitement and the foreshadowing of a new life to come.
Owners stand firmly on the ground where the seekers only occasionally alight. They are rational, houses do not flicker before their eyes in rapid succession; they are attached to their own home. Yellow grounds them – all is clear in this colour. It gives off light, gives form to the abstract, and makes the unobvious understandable.
Cian’s mortgage service allows the varying credit conditions offered by banks to be compared side by side and includes the possibility of being approved online. The users’ piercing gaze is expressed via the isometric projection. The signature colour is cosy and functional, evoking warm sunshine and the feel of a crisp morning newspaper.
An office is an investment. A workplace that fits the lifestyle of all who spend time in it. Differences of emotional perception determine the variation of the palette and help one to see houses from different angles and through.
Cian’s cooperation with market professionals is a framework made up of the personal stories of future landlords and tenants, buyers and sellers. A multitude of rational points of view are layered here and emotions are almost not in evidence at all. The gradient unites the colours of all segments, and the means of depicting property is formal and geometric, abstract and with a low emotional load.
The flexible communication design system conveys the emotional palette of urban life and adapts to the needs of all users. The bringing together of dreams and reality tunes the language to the perfect pitch for lively conversation.
SHUKA
creative directors → ivan vasin, ivan velichko
art director → dasha zudina
designers → polina zagumenova, dmitry kozlyaev
lead motion designer → dmitry kozlyaev
motion designer → daniil svetlov
CIAN
