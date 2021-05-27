EX STASIS (Parts I-IV)

I’m pleased to present my new series EX STASIS: a collection of four audiovisual art pieces which speak to my ecstatic experience of creation; a unique feeling which excites and motivates me to keep creating and exploring in the field of photography and visual art. A development from my Lux Noctis (drone lighting) project, this series focuses more on the intimate landscape, using practical in-camera lighting effects to interact with the immediate surroundings. As it gets dark, my surroundings cease to be an exterior experience and become a subliminal space, and that’s when I feel most connected and aware of my sense of being. This dynamic terrestrial chiaroscuro synchronises with my sound design and music to form singular looping pieces which draws the viewer in.

