Truly
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Truly — Summer Flavors

GS&P approached Buck to make three sensational short films that capture the breadth of flavors and experience of drinking a Truly Hard Seltzer. We wanted to give this a visceral feel and communicate through a fun, visual language the refreshing, joyful vibes associated with Truly Hard Seltzer. No one is just one flavor. See the project here








Lemonade







Iced Tea







Fruit Punch







Design Development




Motion Development








Credits


Client Truly
Agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Directed & Produced Buck Design

Executive Producer Luisa Murray
Creative Director Dan Marsh
Associate Creative Director Gosha Kuznetzov
CG Supervisor Marc Steinberg

Producers 
Guti Rosado
Jamey Kitchens

Production Coordinator Lara Arikan

Storyboard Max Forward

Design


Finishing Artist Ben Rohel

Music
Lemonade & Iced Tea: Zelig
Fruit Punch: Dua Lipa - Physical (feat. Hwa Sa)​​​​​​​

Truly
    A series of CG films for Truly Hard Seltzer showcasing their new flavors for summer 2021.
