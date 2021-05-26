VERVE MAGAZINE - EDITORIAL ILLUSTRATIONS

I loved working with Verve Magazine on one of their articles for the Scapes section. As part of the feature, they were spotlighting hidden/relatively unseen getaways close to major cities, where people go to renew and rejuvenate. It could be a hill station. small town or any locale they have escaped to from the bustle of their regular city life.
Calcutta to Imphal
The Giving Tree at Sangaiprou, a farm stay on the outskirts of the city.
A trip to Ukhrul, for a day picnic amd also visiting the Kangla Palace.
A surprising discovery in Imphal was the talent, to meet people running art and craft centres.
Bengaluru to Nilgiris
The Nilgiris are a combination of rolling lands filled with greenery with beautiful flora and fauna on the way. Rent a cabin and go on a safari...if you are lucky - you could spot the big cats - tigers and leopards or sloth bears, elephants, deer and hundreds of different bird species.
Hyderabad to Hampi's Boulders Resort
Situated along the banks of the Tungabhadra, as it weaves and carves its way around the myriad rocks and boulders, the resort is nestled true to its name amongst the boulders and natural rock formations. River views where you can catch crocodiles sunbathing or serene views of greenery where you can listen to the incessant melody of birds.
Pune to Purushwadi
The valley is completely shining with the fireflies! The trees in the valley are filled with fireflies, they’re literally filled, and it is not like the entire valley is full of them, for some reason, the fireflies choose tress. So it’s a nice pocket of shining stars, and one tree will be completely blank, dark; then another one shining, and the next one dark, so it creates a very interesting pattern.
Jaipur to Deogarh
A train journey which crosses over very deep ravines, and where you’re feeding monkeys along the way. Village woman kutoing (grinding) these sukha sukha (dry) red berries into a chutney with lal mirch (red chilli) and other stuff. She has a stone, a proper rock in her hand and she’s pisoing it inside a small crater on the hill.
Kohima to Thuvopisu
The Kiwi Farm - spread out over about 200 acres of natural woods and is home to, patches of farm land, a fish pond, farm animals like chickens and goats.
Another exciting find was running into Mithuns, the bos frontalis – the state animal, a mountain bison unique to Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.
Watch the locals weave a basket or accompany them to their fields and back.
Ludhiana to Kasauli
Timber Trail is something that no one should miss out on during a visit to Kasauli. You get a view of the mesmerising gorges and mountain ranges from there. And if you like trekking, Kasauli is perfect. Kasauli has a totally different vibe, and you can attain a certain peace of mind when you go there. So it’s ideal if you want to break away. Sitting by the bonfire, having a cup of hot chocolate and watching the stars are some of the things that you would enjoy.
Chennai to Thiruvannamalai
There’s a beautiful mountain called Mount Arunachala and belongs to one of the five elements. It’s a sacred land, so people often go for the full moon day to walk around the mountain,There’s also a beautiful Arunachala temple, and it’s one of the element temples — fire belongs to Thiruvannamalai. There is also the Ramana Maharshi ashram.
