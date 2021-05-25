Tulip Mania

Tulip Season 2021





As a local Dutchman I try to photograph the tulips every spring whenever I am in the country. It's challenging to come up with new compositions and try to photograph the tulips in an original way. I took all of these images this year, in 2021. My favorite image is the one with the thunder storm. I wanted to photograph a thunder storm above a tulip field since forever and this year I finally succeeded in doing so when the conditions lined up.



