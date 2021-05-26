Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
St. Josef Church
Birgit Schlosser
S T.   J O S E F
made of wood and light

St. Josef is a Catholic church in Holzkirchen, Upper Bavaria, completed in 2016 to a design by Munich architect Eberhard Wimmer.
The conical structure of the church was made of horizontal two-part wooden rings with steel inserts and laminated veneer lumber. The roofing consists mainly of wooden shingles. Inside the church building, the shape of the truncated cones is intended to automatically lead the eye into the light. In 2018, the church received a special award from the Bavarian Timber Construction Prize for its "exceptional design language and materiality" and "impressive spatial quality."

While editing the images, I reduced the saturation to give the combination of wood and light more prominence.
I love the mystical aura of the church, both inside and out.
PHOTOGRAPHS  BY  BIRGIT SCHLOSSER aka FOTONYM
 WEBSITE  /  INSTAGRAM
