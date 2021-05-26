St. Josef Church

S T. J O S E F

made of wood and light



St. Josef is a Catholic church in Holzkirchen, Upper Bavaria, completed in 2016 to a design by Munich architect Eberhard Wimmer.

The conical structure of the church was made of horizontal two-part wooden rings with steel inserts and laminated veneer lumber. The roofing consists mainly of wooden shingles. Inside the church building, the shape of the truncated cones is intended to automatically lead the eye into the light. In 2018, the church received a special award from the Bavarian Timber Construction Prize for its "exceptional design language and materiality" and "impressive spatial quality."



