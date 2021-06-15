Google SearchOn 2020

GOOGLE SEARCH ON 2020
Working closely with Google EE design team we developed a series of animations for SearchOn 2020 event. Taking part of a wider and larger team of creatives involved on the creativity for the complete livestream event, NotReal Studio was the team focused on all typographic animated layouts.
With that request, we worked with a highly functional and branding mindset throughout all the animated plates, so the information would be categorized, organized and displayed accurately and corresponding to the video edits of the Google executive's presentations.
At the end of the project, we had accomplished a comprehensive Style Guide explaining how all of these graphic and animated elements had to work.
Below, a compilation of these resources, guides and typographic animations developed.
Directed by: NotReal
Creative Direction: Valeria Moreiro & Milton Gonzalez
Executive Production: Roberto Connolly
Project Manager: Ines Palmas
Art Direction: Valeria Moreiro
Animation Direction: Milton Gonzalez
Lead Designer: Martin Orza
Design: Luján Borzi, Octavio Pollono, Flor Piovesanel, Malena de Luca, Valeria Moreiro
Animation: Martin Ayerbe, Patricio Blanco y Pasetto, Matias Petroli (aka Sato), Martin Muerza, Eduardo Altarriba, Miguel D'Errico, Francisco Castro, Joana Cabrera, Milton Gonzalez
Editing: Diego Ortega
Client: Google E+E Design Team
Year: 2020