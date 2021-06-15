Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Google SearchOn 2020
Multiple Owners
animation branding Event google livestream motion graphics package Show typography



GOOGLE SEARCH ON 2020 

Working closely with Google EE design team we developed a series of animations for  SearchOn 2020 event. Taking part of a wider and larger team of creatives involved on the creativity for the complete livestream event, NotReal Studio was the team focused on all typographic animated layouts. 

With that request, we worked with a highly functional and branding mindset throughout all the animated plates, so the information would be categorized, organized and displayed accurately and corresponding to the video edits of the Google executive's presentations.

At the end of the project, we had accomplished a comprehensive Style Guide explaining how all of these graphic and animated elements had to work
Below, a compilation of these resources, guides and typographic animations developed. 




Directed by: NotReal
Creative Direction: Valeria Moreiro & Milton Gonzalez
Executive Production: Roberto Connolly
Project Manager: Ines Palmas

Art Direction: Valeria Moreiro
Animation Direction: Milton Gonzalez

Lead Designer: Martin Orza
Design: Luján Borzi, Octavio Pollono, Flor Piovesanel, Malena de Luca, Valeria Moreiro

Animation: Martin Ayerbe, Patricio Blanco y Pasetto, Matias Petroli (aka Sato), Martin Muerza, Eduardo Altarriba, Miguel D'Errico, Francisco Castro, Joana Cabrera, Milton Gonzalez
Editing: Diego Ortega

Client: Google E+E Design Team

Year: 2020


