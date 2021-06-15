Google SearchOn 2020













GOOGLE SEARCH ON 2020





Working closely with Google EE design team we developed a series of animations for SearchOn 2020 event. Taking part of a wider and larger team of creatives involved on the creativity for the complete livestream event, NotReal Studio was the team focused on all typographic animated layouts.





With that request, we worked with a highly functional and branding mindset throughout all the animated plates, so the information would be categorized, organized and displayed accurately and corresponding to the video edits of the Google executive's presentations.





At the end of the project, we had accomplished a comprehensive Style Guide explaining how all of these graphic and animated elements had to work .

Below, a compilation of these resources, guides and typographic animations developed.















