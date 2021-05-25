Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Door Dash X T Brand
Jiaqi Wang
When we were shut in and shut down, they stepped up, preparing the delicious foods that sustained us throughout the long months of the pandemic. They did this under challenging circumstances, adapting to changing protocols and supporting their staffs, often with declining bottom lines. Restaurants give us something more than just food. They remind us that the great strength and the great joy of New York City lies in its diversity — of its culinary options and its residents. Today and every day, we salute that diversity, united in our love of New York and its many local flavors. With partners like DoorDash, these dedicated professionals continue to spread the love across the city, one meal at a time.

To celebrate the world-renowned food of New York City, we’re profiling iconic restaurants — plus one spot for sweets — across many neighborhoods, starting with (where else?) the borough of Manhattan.
Web post :https://www.nytimes.com/paidpost/doordash/local-flavor-manhattan.html

Agency: T Brand and Closer&Closer
AD: Jovanna Tosello, Nicholas Garber
Header Animation
Han is Her name
Jing Fong
Cafe Mogador
Economic Candy
Teranga
Spots animation
