Balam

Luum café.

Balam is a coffee originally from Chiapas ─Mexico, which takes the jaguar as its distinctive symbol. Balam means «jaguar» in the Mayan language, and mythology also speaks of magical beings who protect the fields and crops.





Balam is an organic coffee of medium / strong character, from three coffee growing regions: Jaltenango, Altos and Soconusco.





We designed a sober packaging with a classic style, the coffee plant inspired its color palette for each variety, which is contrasted with a matte black referring to the color of the jaguar's spots.

In the main brand we use a typeface with very characteristic finishes that harmonize with its symbol.