KAKANIN SQUAD— Sticky Rice Character Designs

KAKANIN SQUAD
"KAKANIN SQUAD" is a game idea of sticky rice delicacies turned adventurer. The story follows a kakanin squad who signed up on their first debut mission in the rice guild, an association newly established in response to a steep decline in farms and production caused by the Villar's expansion plans. Each of them is sent by a house of kakanin to join the cause. As representatives, they fight for the farmer's rights and the entire rice race.
Lapong, the Puto Cheese Fighter
Nene's Puto Barracks
A proud member of the purple cake unit, Lapong boasts a yellow hair crest, a mark of the blood champions from the dinuguan war.
Raised by war survivors, he upholds the virtue of discipline and courage: traits that made him a good fighter.
Buri, the Suman Magician
Dolor's School of Suman
Buri studied in a long-standing school of magicians that practice the art of Buri wrapping, body covering that allows the wearer to store
and control budbud spells. Frail in nature, she turned to books and eventually put magic into practice.
Tapay, the Bibingka Ranger
Ferino's House of Bibingka
He rosed from a traditional family that popularizes clay pot training. Tapay,
now a full-fledge ranger, has undergone a rite of passage where he took a rigorous test inside a hot palayok, adapting his marksmanship to changes in temperature.
Kayo, the Puto Kutsinta Rogue
Aida's Kutsinta Monastery
Raised differently from Lapong, Kayo was trained and shaped in a ramekin, making him suitable for espionage. As a rogue, he had to maximize tools at his disposal, such as the grated coconut meat cloak specially made to conceal weapons and use as throw diversion.
Latag, the Sapin-Sapin Cleric
Dulzeria's Sapin-Sapin Church
Latag, as a cleric of the layered trinity, now dons herself accordingly to the holy colors; purple, yellow, and white. Vested with the favors of the colors, she can freely channel the flavor blessings through her latik necklace and mace.
Palay, the Rice Sprite
Head, Central Plains of Luzon
Palay is a united farmers council representative overseeing the central plain of Luzon. His arms are the guild's quest masters responsible for organizing missions such as low-rank pest hunts, large-scale crop guarding, and human-combat jobs: to name a few.