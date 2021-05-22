Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Digital Ikebana
Hannes Hummel
Behance.net
3D 3d animation 3d art 3d plants closeups Flowers ikebana motion design nft
Digital Ikebana
                Digital Ikebana is the next and final installment of the self-initiated, explorational research project started in 2020 with Artificial Bloom. The series consists of 6 animations influenced by the Japanese art of arranging flowers and plants into elaborated still lifes. Inspired by the tatehana -style (standing flowers), the artworks feature carefully crafted 3d-plants with an emphasis on the complexity of organic structures and natural patterns. All six animations are available as an exclusive NFT-artwork at Makersplace


3D 3d animation 3d art 3d plants closeups Flowers ikebana motion design nft
Thanks for checking out! 
Feel free to connect with me on Twitter Instagram 
NFT artworks are available on Makersplace
Digital Ikebana
81
226
2
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Hannes Hummel Cologne, Germany

    Digital Ikebana

    81
    226
    2
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields