Digital Ikebana
Digital Ikebana is the next and final installment of the self-initiated, explorational research project started in 2020 with Artificial Bloom. The series consists of 6 animations influenced by the Japanese art of arranging flowers and plants into elaborated still lifes. Inspired by the tatehana -style (standing flowers), the artworks feature carefully crafted 3d-plants with an emphasis on the complexity of organic structures and natural patterns. All six animations are available as an exclusive NFT-artwork at Makersplace.
Thanks for checking out!
Feel free to connect with me on Twitter Instagram
NFT artworks are available on Makersplace
Feel free to connect with me on Twitter Instagram
NFT artworks are available on Makersplace