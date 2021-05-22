Reklima unites agriculture and waste industry in a sustainable circular system. Their technology turns food waste into biofuel for environmentally friendly transportation and fertilizer for growing new crops. Rather than the usual leafy green often used in this sector, we were inspired by the colors of soil and dirt. The logomark represents the circular system and is a combination of the letters R and K from the two words that make up the name.
This is project was done in 2019
Photos from the Reklima factory and greenhouses by Simen Øvregaard
Name and brand strategy by Maskinen