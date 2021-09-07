Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Nude
Multiple Owners
design identity milk nude oat milk Packaging type


Meet Nude. An oat milk with a cool & clever twist. The first carbon-neutral in Brazil, the brand has the style and irreverence this category was lacking. Really, oat drinks around here tend to be quite boring. Not Nude, though. Since the launch the brand has gained ground all over the country and received some mouth-watering investments. Yay \o/ Nude pushes the market forward with a simple and spontaneous pack design, voice and visuals. #sendnudes


Creative Directors: Pedro Mattos and Fernando Andreazi 
Designers: Camilla Mattos, Pedro Mattos and Bruno Faiotto
3D: Bruno Faiotto
Copywriters: Fernando Andreazi, Giovanna Marques and Fernanda Damas​​​​​​​


    Studio Rebu São Paulo, Brazil
    Bruno Faiotto São Paulo, Brazil
    Giovanna Marques Santo André, Brazil
    Camilla Mattos São Paulo, Brazil
    Pedro Mattos São Paulo, Brazil

