







Meet Nude. An oat milk with a cool & clever twist. The first carbon-neutral in Brazil, the brand has the style and irreverence this category was lacking. Really, oat drinks around here tend to be quite boring. Not Nude, though. Since the launch the brand has gained ground all over the country and received some mouth-watering investments. Yay \o/ Nude pushes the market forward with a simple and spontaneous pack design, voice and visuals. #sendnudes







