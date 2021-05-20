Groupe Cheval - Brand design

By analysing the logos of competing public works companies, we found that the majority of their emblems favour a pure form with a flat colour treatment . No artifice or relief effect adds complexity to their rendering.

The redesign of the logo retains the principle of a dynamic and moving "C" lettering, while removing the "horseshoe" evocation and replacing it with a more fluid and "aerial " design. His shape evokes the lightness of a folding ribbon. By cleverly stylising the drop of this letter "C" we obtain a stylised horse's head and the whole letter becomes a spirited horse.

The extremely minimalist design of the horse's silhouette can present a risk when it comes to revealing the trick. Some people will see the horse at first glance and others will not . This contributes to the pleasure of discovery when the time comes.

