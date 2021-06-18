'Equinox Collection' - 2021
Digital Artworks & NFT Collectables
"The Equinox Collection presents surrealist depictions of the everyday as it is overtaken by nature. An invisible catalyst moves through each piece - a transfer of natural energy that pollinates each environment, reimagining it as an expansive floral tapestry."
"Going Green"
"Angels Gate"
"Girl With a Pearl Earring"
"Great Basin Skate Heaven"
"Brooklyn Brownstone"
