Equinox Collection
Shane Griffin
'Equinox Collection' - 2021
Digital Artworks & NFT Collectables

animation automotive basketball Classical floral Flowers grif nft Skating sports

"The Equinox Collection presents surrealist depictions of the everyday as it is overtaken by nature. An invisible catalyst moves through each piece - a transfer of natural energy that pollinates each environment, reimagining it as an expansive floral tapestry."

"Going Green"
"Angels Gate"
"Girl With a Pearl Earring"
"Great Basin Skate Heaven"
"Brooklyn Brownstone"
    Creative Fields