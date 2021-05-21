Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Citroën | Créateurs de Comfort
M A D E B Y R A D I O
Citroën | Créateurs de Comfort

We partnered up with Citroen, looking back at their most iconic cars throughout history.

Agency: Havas
Music and SFX: Mt Wave Studio


Image may contain: horse and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon

Above: Aintree / Grand National | Below: Wales / Steepest Road

Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot

Sahara

Image may contain: cartoon and skull
Image may contain: horse
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and art
Image may contain: cartoon, hat and human face

Gangsters

2DAnimation animation Cars cel Celanimation citroen photoshop

