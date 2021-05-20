Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Biofuel "Fuel Beyond"
Multiple Owners
To launch Biofuel’s new look we crafted a lyrical narrative that explores the relationship between iconic automobiles, and the preservation of the wildlife they are named after.
Executed entirely in CG, we combined high-energy automotive visuals and artful environments to drive home the message that how you fuel matters to the planet.


Production: Aggressive/Loop
Creative Directors: Alex Mikhaylov, Alex Topaller, Max Chelyadnikov, Dan Shapiro
Producer: Dustin Pownall
Stock Research: Won Cha
Storyboards: Mercer Boffey

Art Director: Alex MIkhaylov
CG Supervisor: Max Chelyadnkov
Concept Artist: Andrey Vozny
3D Animation Lead: Dmitriy Paukov
2D Animation: Vladimir Tomin
CG Artists: Filipp Gorbachev, Roman Senko, Dmitriy Paukov, Max Chelyadnikov
FX TD: Daniil Rybkin
Lighting: Filipp Gorbachev, Max Chelyadnikov
Compositing: Max Chelyadnkov

Sound: Monoleak

    Owners

    LOOP . Moscow, Russian Federation
    AGGRESSIVE . New York, NY, USA
    Alex Mikhaylov Moscow, Russian Federation
    Max Chelyadnikov Moscow, Russian Federation
    Roman Senko Moscow, Russian Federation
    Filipp Gorbachev Moscow, Russian Federation
    Andrey Vozny Moscow, Russian Federation
    Vladimir Tomin Khabarovsk, Russian Federation
    Daniel Rybkin Minsk, Belarus

    Creative Fields