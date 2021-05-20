Biofuel "Fuel Beyond"

To launch Biofuel’s new look we crafted a lyrical narrative that explores the relationship between iconic automobiles, and the preservation of the wildlife they are named after.
Executed entirely in CG, we combined high-energy automotive visuals and artful environments to drive home the message that how you fuel matters to the planet.
Production: Aggressive/Loop
Creative Directors: Alex Mikhaylov, Alex Topaller, Max Chelyadnikov, Dan Shapiro
Producer: Dustin Pownall
Stock Research: Won Cha
Storyboards: Mercer Boffey
Art Director: Alex MIkhaylov
CG Supervisor: Max Chelyadnkov
Concept Artist: Andrey Vozny
3D Animation Lead: Dmitriy Paukov
2D Animation: Vladimir Tomin
CG Artists: Filipp Gorbachev, Roman Senko, Dmitriy Paukov, Max Chelyadnikov
FX TD: Daniil Rybkin
Lighting: Filipp Gorbachev, Max Chelyadnikov
Compositing: Max Chelyadnkov
Sound: Monoleak