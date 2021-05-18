BLOP is an art, design, and culture festival that was streamed digitally for two days in December 2020. Presented by Fondeadora and curated by Futura, Blop showcased 13 highly influential creatives based in Mexico City, Buenos Aires, and Barcelona that led us through the lens of various disciplines: design, art, gastronomy, illustration, and new technologies.





BLOP was born from the idea of breaking the "bubble" that isolated us during Covid’s lockdown; to break that barrier through culture, uniting creatives with new ways of perception. Based on this concept, Futura developed the branding for the entire Festival with images of balloons inflating to the point of breaking. Likewise, a rich and varied typeface was designed with alternative characters.





Futura wants recognize and applaud the support and contribution of all the exhibitors who made the festival posible in these difficult times.





Veronica Fuerte from Hey Studio

Vanesa Krongold

Ashby Solano

Magaly Ugarte and Daniela Anelisse from Iglú

Mariano Sigal from Nosotros Cinco

Marta Cerdà

Vero Escalante

Scarlett Lindeman

Mariano Lascual

Ezequiel Pini from Six N. Five

Eme Carranza

Xavi Cardona from Boldtron

René Serrano and Norman Müller from Fondeadora













And a very special recognition to the festival sponsor: Fondeadora.





Make it Blop!

_





Photography: Futura