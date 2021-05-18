BLOP is an art, design, and culture festival that was streamed digitally for two days in December 2020. Presented by Fondeadora and curated by Futura, Blop showcased 13 highly influential creatives based in Mexico City, Buenos Aires, and Barcelona that led us through the lens of various disciplines: design, art, gastronomy, illustration, and new technologies.
BLOP was born from the idea of breaking the "bubble" that isolated us during Covid’s lockdown; to break that barrier through culture, uniting creatives with new ways of perception. Based on this concept, Futura developed the branding for the entire Festival with images of balloons inflating to the point of breaking. Likewise, a rich and varied typeface was designed with alternative characters.
Futura wants recognize and applaud the support and contribution of all the exhibitors who made the festival posible in these difficult times.
Veronica Fuerte from Hey Studio
Vanesa Krongold
Ashby Solano
Magaly Ugarte and Daniela Anelisse from Iglú
Mariano Sigal from Nosotros Cinco
Marta Cerdà
Vero Escalante
Scarlett Lindeman
Mariano Lascual
Ezequiel Pini from Six N. Five
Eme Carranza
Xavi Cardona from Boldtron
René Serrano and Norman Müller from Fondeadora
And a very special recognition to the festival sponsor: Fondeadora.
Make it Blop!
Photography: Futura
More info: new@byfutura.com