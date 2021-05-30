Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Once Once
Menta .
Behance.net
candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish





Once Once — a certified sustainable palo santo brand, based in Guadalajara, Mexico.
The purpose of the founders, is to offer a medium to feel more aligned to one's self, to carve a little ritual that sets an intention. To clear the mind and the space. Inspired by numerology and how 11:11 is a subtle reminder, a wish, Once Once believes we can create our own sinchronicity and spiritual prescence.

Two versions of the brand were created, one typographic and an alternative numeric expression. A red symbol depicts the palo santo with an elegant and sensuous flare that also represents the soul. The idea behind the packaging was create an anticipated experience and a muted keepsake that you would want to place at home. Botanical illustrations of the palo santo tree and its life phases, reinforce the idea that it's a sustainable and certified product. We designed all the branding assets and packaging for an elevated experience and emotional connection.

Once Once, enciende un ritual cotidiano.





candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish
candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish
candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish
candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish
candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish
   



candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish
  



candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish
  


candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish
  


candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish
candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish
candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish
candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish
candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish
  


candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish



candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish
candle Guadalajara Incense mexico organic Packaging palo santo red ritual wish
Once Once
123
474
11
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Menta . Guadalajara, Mexico

    Once Once

    123
    474
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields