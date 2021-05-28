Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Under the sheets. Environments created with fabric.
IRYNA NALYVAIKO
cloth concept environment fabric Landscape lighting marvelous mountains Ocean simulation
Under the sheets
Personal project  |  Under the sheets

Visualization  |  Iryna Nalyvaiko
Concept  |  Iryna Nalyvaiko
Tools  |  3ds max / Corona render / Marvelous Designer / Adobe Photoshop
"Under the sheets" is a series of CG images, the main idea of ​​which was to create      natural terrains via 3d fabric simulation.
In these images I combined large scale objects such as mountains and fields with small details of fabrics. Lighting and natural phenomena such as fog are maintained in their regular state for mountain landscapes.



Thanks for watching!
Published:

    IRYNA NALYVAIKO Warsaw, Poland

    Published:

