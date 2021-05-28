Under the sheets. Environments created with fabric.

Under the sheets
Personal project | Under the sheets
Visualization | Iryna Nalyvaiko
Concept | Iryna Nalyvaiko
Tools | 3ds max / Corona render / Marvelous Designer / Adobe Photoshop
"Under the sheets" is a series of CG images, the main idea of which was to create natural terrains via 3d fabric simulation.
In these images I combined large scale objects such as mountains and fields with small details of fabrics. Lighting and natural phenomena such as fog are maintained in their regular state for mountain landscapes.
In these images I combined large scale objects such as mountains and fields with small details of fabrics. Lighting and natural phenomena such as fog are maintained in their regular state for mountain landscapes.
Thanks for watching!