Illustrations 2021
ibrahim rayintakath
Illustrations 2021
Editorials and commissions from this year
Cover and feature illustration for SOJOURNERS
 Editorial illustration for ‘Sanity’ by Tanmoy Goswami.
'Meet the humans of the Kindness Economy Nightmares. Exhaustion. Relentless stress. And yet, they won't trade their work for anything in the world.'

Editorial illustrations for De Correspondent
‘Gymnastics does not have to be a child's sport’
Article written by Michiel de Hoog in his conversation with sports scientist Natalie Barker-Ruchti on alternate methods of training young gymnasts.
Illustration for SAAG Anthology
Cold Fire and The Gift of Death are two stories written by Nabarun Battacharya translated by Arunava Sinha. The work is a personal interpretation/ a visual response to these two stories. You can read them here.
Editorial illustration for NBC
‘Delivering vaccines to the world will involve an unprecedented supply-chain challenge’
Editorial Illustration for De Correspondent
‘Why football coaches seem to be mediocre and actually are’
Crushland- Art Direction, Illustration
‘A series of events lead to a young man being stranded on an island with three of his old flames. Old memories, desires and hurt resurface. And in the face of survival, everything he held true gets tested; including his very idea of himself.’
Poster for an animated short 'Brother, Brother'
By Aleshea Harris, Directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury

