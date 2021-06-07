2021 BAO BAO 一屋包包

BAO BAO 大包小包





The company of friends and family in one's childhood is the most wonderful memory in life. The joyful family is the source of happiness; the imprint of times is the story connecting the feelings of people.





The frozen desserts named as BAO BAO aims at being a brand to accompany the happy and healthy growth of family by providing healthy, delicious and convenient foods for busy modern families, and meanwhile passing on the special care to the next generation.In 1983, ASIA designed a fun and loving mascot family to create a unique brand vision system for its brand core products such as steamed stuffed bun, dumplings, sweet rice ball, etc. through integrating the figure of the cute animals such as penguins, polar bears and sea lions in frigid zone. Each mascot was designed with its own characteristics, hobbies and shortcomings. While they play together with occasional quarrels, they will always find a way to get along well, respect and love each other in the end, just like a family. It is the value that the brand wants to express, with "love" as its core.





Happy hugs, healthy BAO BAO.





儿时有朋友和家人的陪伴是人生最美好的回忆；欢乐的家庭是幸福的泉源；时代印记是连接你我他的故事。

大包小包（现已更名为：一屋包包）冷冻点心，目标是为繁忙的现代家庭提供健康，美味，方便的食物，并借此向下一代传递关怀的温度，做一个陪伴家庭欢乐成长的品牌。1983ASIA将品牌的核心产品如包子，水饺，汤丸等，与地球寒带萌物如企鹅，北极熊，海豹等进行结合，设计出有趣有爱的吉祥物家族，塑造独特的品牌视觉体系。每个吉祥物都设定了各自的性格特点，爱好及缺陷，他们会一起玩乐，偶尔也会吵架，但最后总能找到相处之道。尊重彼此不同，像家人一样一起生活，互爱互助。这就是品牌想要传递的，以 " 爱 " 为核心的价值观。 幸福抱抱，健康包包。







