Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Illustration for the website
Gen Arai
Behance.net
Illustration for the website of Fukei-sekoro co., Ltd.
This is a drawing for the website of Fukei-Sekoro Co. Basically, the drawing is based on the materials of the facility developed by the company.
Drawing ILLUSTRATION painting
step
Drawing ILLUSTRATION painting
two people
Drawing ILLUSTRATION painting
wind
Drawing ILLUSTRATION painting
factory
sketch and palette
Thank you for watching!


Illustration for the website
27
152
1
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Gen Arai Nagano, Japan

    Illustration for the website

    27
    152
    1
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields