Various Illustrations 2020 – 2021
Denis Freitas
​​​​​​​Varios Illustrations
2020––––––2021
Selected illustraions made for many medias and clients




–––– Infosys 
illustrations for infosys, about good practice at the home office.

–––– Total Energies 
Cover illustration and internal illustration for the British energy company Total Energies, the magazine is produced by British publisher White Media

–––– Boundless Magazine
Boundless.co.uk

–––– SM 
Illustrations for a schoolbook published by SM




–––– Moça 
Key Visual test illustration for Nestle internal campaign

–––– GQ 
Illustrations for @gqbrasil, the subject talks about the male search for aesthetic proceedings

–––– NovaEscola 
Illustrations for a schoolbook published by NovaEscola

–––– SuperInteressante 
Illustrations about telemedicine for Superinteressante magazine
–––– Seguros Sura
Series for the setting up of the meeting rooms of the Brazilian subsidiary of @segurossurabr , each illustration represents a country where the company operates.







–––– SuperInteressante 
 Illustrations for the article about the Boeing 737

