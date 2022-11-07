Ladera San José

Ladera San Jose is a residential project located in Cerro Colorado, San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico. It has houses and condos that are built within a community that include a clubhouse, walking trails, lineal park, among other amenities, all developed with a deep respect for the environment and the harmony of the community.
The renowned and award-winning architectural firms Landa+Martínez and Landa+Suberville, promote the idea of taking advantage of the views, topography, vegetation and climate of the place. All aspects of the project are designed with the same philosophy, with timeless materials such as stone, wood and concrete with extracted dyes from the soil of the land to allow the project to blend in with its surroundings.
The goal was to create a brand that conveys the developer’s vision about a planned community and together with the architecture of the place, could result in a solid concept where creating community is the pillar of the full project.
We created a visual system where qualities like order and warmth could echo the vision on which the project is built.
A clean and light symbol with an organic feel that creates a balance in favor of the brand’s personality. The face of the project, based on an element of the location, “el ciruelo”.
In a few projects it happens and it works; Ladera San Jose’s color palette comes directly from local materials; limestone, ciruelo, palo verde and palo blanco. In the words of the architect Agustín Landa: “The place gives you the answers”.
We worked in a series of special icons for various uses in the project, like signage for amenities and other common areas.
We developed a brand concept that could transmit the pillars with which the project is built, in a warm and transparent way, through targeted messages, an extensive visual identity and communication strategies for development phases like pre-sale, sale, etc.
A multiphased real estate development requires different approaches for different audiences, so we work in expectation, presale and sale campaigns seeking for consistency in the messages, guiding with the visual system and solutions to the graphic evolution of each phase.
Inviting the target audience to be part of a project in a concept stage is a great challenge that the real estate industry knows well, so we believe that the “why” of the brand should guide decision-making throughout the process of the development.
Ladera San Jose is a good example of collaboration between great teams where the developer’s original vision is respected and followed up.
A project by Future for Brands®
Project: Concept, Identity, Branding & Strategy
Brand: Ladera San José
Location: San José del Cabo, B.C.S, Mexico
Team
Alejandro Soto
Joel Saldaña
Mario Almaraz
Photography
The Raws
