Ladera San José

Ladera San Jose is a residential project located in Cerro Colorado, San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico. It has houses and condos that are built within a community that include a clubhouse, walking trails, lineal park, among other amenities, all developed with a deep respect for the environment and the harmony of the community.





The renowned and award-winning architectural firms Landa+Martínez and Landa+Suberville, promote the idea of taking advantage of the views, topography, vegetation and climate of the place. All aspects of the project are designed with the same philosophy, with timeless materials such as stone, wood and concrete with extracted dyes from the soil of the land to allow the project to blend in with its surroundings.





The goal was to create a brand that conveys the developer’s vision about a planned community and together with the architecture of the place, could result in a solid concept where creating community is the pillar of the full project.