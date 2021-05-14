PETROLTRIBES short film

Coming from a long fascination from tribal mask and rituals , this project is a combination of some of my favorite classic cars and those powers icons that those cars represent, to create petroltribes ritualistic mask
BEHIND THE SCENES
this project took 3 weeks to be completed, using MAXON C4D, and CORONA RENDER, all the frames have minimal post production using ADOBE AFTER EFFECTS, all sequences where render using REBUSRENDER and special thanks for amazing track to KONTAN CHOK