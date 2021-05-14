Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
PETROLTRIBES short film
Adobe Portfolio,beetle,c4d,car,Classic Cars,FERRARI,mercedes,motion,Mustang,Vehicle


Coming from a long fascination from tribal mask and rituals , this project is a combination of some of my favorite classic cars and those powers icons that those cars represent, to create petroltribes ritualistic mask




if you are interested of getting a poster check my store
BEHIND THE SCENES

this project took 3 weeks to be completed, using MAXON C4D, and CORONA RENDER, all the frames have minimal post production using ADOBE AFTER EFFECTS, all sequences where render using REBUSRENDER and special thanks for amazing track to  KONTAN CHOK





