Artistic interpretation of iconic logos.

This is a personal work.

I decided to continue a series in which I take the most iconic logos and interpret them in my fluid style without CGI. I made the first artistic interpretation of the logo in 2017 commissioned by Adobe for the official Creative Cloud 2018 splash screen. Since then I have done some commissions for Wired magazine, Mac Cosmetic, Gigabyte AERO etc. And a few personal concepts.