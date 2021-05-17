Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Artistic interpretation of iconic logos
Rus Khasanov
Artistic interpretation of iconic logos.

This is a personal work. 
I decided to continue a series in which I take the most iconic logos and interpret them in my fluid style without CGI. I made the first artistic interpretation of the logo in 2017 commissioned by Adobe for the official Creative Cloud 2018 splash screen. Since then I have done some commissions for Wired magazine, Mac Cosmetic, Gigabyte AERO etc. And a few personal concepts. 
This time I decided to take my favorite iconic logos and show their individuality through color, texture and motion.

​​​​​​​"ETH Ruby" on Foundation
ETH Ruby
Behind the project



THANKS FOR WATCHING


    Tools

    Creative Fields