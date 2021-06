VIOLETTE_FR





Cultivate your 'je ne sais quoi'. Violette_FR, founded by Violette Serrat, a French makeup artist, is a beauty brand focused on celebrating individuality, creativity and the freedom of self-expression. Violette_FR needed a brand identity and system, packaging design and a website experience that encouraged originality and the necessity to embrace your differences. The brand experience takes inspiration from French New Wave film, the beauty of imperfections and the joy of self-love.