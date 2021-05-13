Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Moonscapes
Isabella Tabacchi
MOON
SCAPES
Part I

" Why are you there, Moon, in the sky? Tell me
why you are there, silent Moon.
You rise at night, and go
contemplating deserts: then you set.
Are you not sated yet
with riding eternal roads?..."

Giacomo Leopardi in "Night-Song Of A Wandering Shepherd of Asia (XXIII)", Canti.

We use to live in the warm colors of the sunlight. We run, hike, take pictures or we just walk during the sunny days, living the dramatic sunset lights. But who does love to dream under the moonlight? I do! Especially when the Moon illuminates my favorite mountain landscapes. Living under the cold light of the Moon is like exploring the anti-matter of the daytime and, sometimes, even if the night is really cold, I have the impression of being heated by that white light. Maybe because the eternal mate of Planet Earth has been contemplated by humans since their origin, in religion, art and literature and looks like a friend, a mother when I'm sitting on the floor, observing and immortalizing nature in my shots.
