Moonscapes

We use to live in the warm colors of the sunlight. We run, hike, take pictures or we just walk during the sunny days, living the dramatic sunset lights. But who does love to dream under the moonlight? I do! Especially when the Moon illuminates my favorite mountain landscapes. Living under the cold light of the Moon is like exploring the anti-matter of the daytime and, sometimes, even if the night is really cold, I have the impression of being heated by that white light. Maybe because the eternal mate of Planet Earth has been contemplated by humans since their origin, in religion, art and literature and looks like a friend, a mother when I'm sitting on the floor, observing and immortalizing nature in my shots.

