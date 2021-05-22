Namibia – Full of life





I was exhilarated the first time in the Namib, joining a helicopter above the large

area of desert. Fascinated by that smooth, monochrome scenery in front of me.





I witnessed large sand dunes growing from the ground and observed the magnificent reproduction by its shadows. Like colossal monuments from an ancient time, shaped by nature itself. Never in my life had I witnessed that distinct contrast between light and shadow so clear as I did in the Namibian Desert.