Namibia – Full of life
I was exhilarated the first time in the Namib, joining a helicopter above the large
area of desert. Fascinated by that smooth, monochrome scenery in front of me.
I witnessed large sand dunes growing from the ground and observed the magnificent reproduction by its shadows. Like colossal monuments from an ancient time, shaped by nature itself. Never in my life had I witnessed that distinct contrast between light and shadow so clear as I did in the Namibian Desert.
When my feet hit the ground I was confined between the dunes as they covered all of my sight, witnessing a dramatic colour transformation as light repositioned. The dunes shifted in the most dramatic tones as the day passed. Going from this soft yellow pastel to deep red. Even tough this landscape was in every way consistent, transformation was in constant movement. It was versatile and full of impressions. It never got dull, not even once.
It was such an incredible sight to see and experience wild life in this environments. Wild animals, trees and other subjects really popped from the soothing backgrounds, creating this abstract scenery. Felt a great fascination seeing that living creatures and vegetation has found a way to grow in this harsh landscape.
I spent some time in Sossusvlei, visiting Hiddenvlei and Deadvlei, aswell as the southern parts of Namibia the world's oldest desert. There is something thrilling about the constant adrenaline rush you feel when spending time in these landscapes. You travel along isolated, long rough roads and you can never escape the feeling of wild. If something happens, you are on your own in these unforgiving yet so magnificent landscapes.
After my first sunset flight I realised I might be lucky in terms of weather conditions. I immediately booked a second helicopter flight hoping for a cloud inversion for sunrise. That morning an intense layer of mist was spread over the sand dunes. It was as if the dunes just woken up from their sleep, just like myself, taking a breath with their eyes open and rising towards the sky. Like mountains through the thick fog that was sheltering the ground beneath us. It was all calm and quite. When you thought that the world could not become more intriguing, I was once again disproved.
Aligned with the desert stretches the coast of Namibia. This is where the sand dunes meet the Atlantic Ocean and where ships and other large animals end their life journey. The Skeleton coast is a rough area due to weather conditions of heavy wind and strong currents. It was quite intimidating to see the shipwrecks flushed up on the beach, alone, next to the isolated desert. But the beauty of the place is striking, smooth shapes of the immense sand dunes next to the ocean, with dramatic waves swirling up on the beach and the glowing sand in contrast with the piercing ocean.
Until this day, I 'm not fully sure all impressions sunk in.
