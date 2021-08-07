ARTEMPO
ARTEMPO is a contemporary fine art gallery situated within London and Los Angeles, with a focus on creating extraordinary truly unique and limited collectible artworks reflected through the dialogues of time transitioning into form.
SCOPE
We were commissioned by their founder, Grant Palmer, to develop the Brand Strategy, Branding and Website Design & Development. Our challenge was not only to represent the quality of Grant’s work, who has created spaces and pieces of functional art for some of the most esteemed and respected art collectors and investors in the arts, but also of some of the best existing artists from around the world that the gallery already represents.
The inspiration found in the process is what creates objects that blur the line between art and design. Objects that evolve over time and during the passage of it, show new facets and details.
The essential spirit of the brand is to handle tradition and modernity with true excellence to enrich the future heritage, reflecting this ethos of time becoming art.
For the logotype, we sought to represent the transformation that happens over time within the same typography, creating a resource inspired by the waves that expand. This expansion happens in all states of matter, it is constant, it is universal.
Through our brand strategy, we have distilled luxury to its very essence: raw, sensitive, deeply rooted in craftsmanship and fuelled by innovation.
Our aim was to create a narrative that expresses the value of the pieces and the importance of the process. We envision a future of materiality, nature, organic forms and honest finishes. The evolution of time.
For the website we wanted to expand the concept of the brand. A constant evolution, the value of time and the details that arise when one navigates it.
“The dialogues of time and the transition of nature into form.”
There are stories that endure over time, that evolve and adapt.
These are the ones we seek to tell.
TEAM
Photos by C129
Animations by Lucila Sutton
Code by El Cultivo
