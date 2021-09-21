Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
We are twenty
Pavel Novák
Behance.net
3D animation city Digital Art ILLUSTRATION lowpoly poster webgl Website zlin


Polyperfect was asked to create a microsite and illustrations for our alma mater - The Tomas Bata University in Zlín to help celebrate its 20th anniversary. For this purpose, the whole digital replica of my hometown was created to show and map the importance of TBU within the past 20 years.

3D animation city Digital Art ILLUSTRATION lowpoly poster webgl Website zlin
3D animation city Digital Art ILLUSTRATION lowpoly poster webgl Website zlin
3D animation city Digital Art ILLUSTRATION lowpoly poster webgl Website zlin
3D animation city Digital Art ILLUSTRATION lowpoly poster webgl Website zlin
3D animation city Digital Art ILLUSTRATION lowpoly poster webgl Website zlin
3D animation city Digital Art ILLUSTRATION lowpoly poster webgl Website zlin
3D animation city Digital Art ILLUSTRATION lowpoly poster webgl Website zlin
microsite​​​​​​​

Right from the start, the biggest challenge of the microsite was the visual quality of the WebGL experience and the mobile performance. We had to overcome a lot of technical challenges, utilizing Unity and its URP pipeline for the interactive part.
​​​​​​​
3D animation city Digital Art ILLUSTRATION lowpoly poster webgl Website zlin
3D animation city Digital Art ILLUSTRATION lowpoly poster webgl Website zlin
3D animation city Digital Art ILLUSTRATION lowpoly poster webgl Website zlin
3D animation city Digital Art ILLUSTRATION lowpoly poster webgl Website zlin
3D animation city Digital Art ILLUSTRATION lowpoly poster webgl Website zlin
Thank you for scroll all the way down. I know It was a lot!
Also thanks to everybody who were following all along at darkfejzr.
polyperfect team:
Pavel Novák @darkfejzr: 3D, Scene, illustrations, animations, UI/UX
Michal Ščuglík: web front-end, Unity scripts
Martin Ludvík: Additional models
Tomáš Ludvík: Additional models

Tomas Bata University:
Tomáš Halamík: project managing

Additional thanks:
 Ivana Nováková: patience
3D animation city Digital Art ILLUSTRATION lowpoly poster webgl Website zlin
We are twenty
91
572
7
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Pavel Novák Zlín, Czech Republic

    We are twenty

    91
    572
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields