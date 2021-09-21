We are twenty

Polyperfect was asked to create a microsite and illustrations for our alma mater - The Tomas Bata University in Zlín to help celebrate its 20th anniversary. For this purpose, the whole digital replica of my hometown was created to show and map the importance of TBU within the past 20 years.
Right from the start, the biggest challenge of the microsite was the visual quality of the WebGL experience and the mobile performance. We had to overcome a lot of technical challenges, utilizing Unity and its URP pipeline for the interactive part.
Thank you for scroll all the way down. I know It was a lot!
polyperfect team:
Pavel Novák @darkfejzr: 3D, Scene, illustrations, animations, UI/UX
Michal Ščuglík: web front-end, Unity scripts
Martin Ludvík: Additional models
Tomáš Ludvík: Additional models
Tomas Bata University:
Tomáš Halamík: project managing
Additional thanks:
Ivana Nováková: patience
