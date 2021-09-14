Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Strive Bank
Tamara Dozsa
STRIVE™ 

Financial institutions are essential parts of the modern economic system. However, banking entails complicated and cumbersome administration, which is one of the reasons why many people do not have access to adequate financial services. The aim of my dissertation was to design the brand of a fictional neobank that develops together with the user, providing appropriate financial and educational services for ages 0-18 and older. The main values of Strive Bank are that it is design and family-centric, and has the capacity to evolve according to the users' needs. Strive Bank’s modular brand reflects the idea that the financial world can make a positive contribution to facilitating change towards a more sustainable and inclusive world. A consciously and empathetically designed visual appearance can be an integral part of such transformation.

Strive Bank
