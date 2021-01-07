Restaurante Cuia









Bel Coelho is one of the most important chefs of the brazilian cookery. So we went deep on our culture to create her new restaurant. A gourd (which means “cuia” in portuguese) fits many things. It’s used to eat and to bathe; brings affection and care. It is part of the indigenous inheritance for the brazilian people. The logotype was born from the colors, textures and shapes that only our nature is able to create.











