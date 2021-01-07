Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Restaurante Cuia
Bel Coelho is one of the most important chefs of the brazilian cookery. So we went deep on our culture to create her new restaurant. A gourd (which means “cuia” in portuguese) fits many things. It’s used to eat and to bathe; brings affection and care. It is part of the indigenous inheritance for the brazilian people. The logotype was born from the colors, textures and shapes that only our nature is able to create.



Creative Directors: Pedro Mattos and Fernando Andreazi 
Designers: Regys Lima and Pedro Mattos
3D: Bruno Faiotto
Copywriters: Fernando Andreazi and Giovanna Marques
Photographer: Gil Inoue


