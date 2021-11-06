Charlotte Beaude - Campaign launch

Maison Charlotte Beaude stands by every woman who yearns to be beautiful and dressed up at any time of the day, adorned with accessories in sensual, pure and refined shapes.
Creative Director: Uyen Saint-Tran
Photography: Emil Pabon
Production: Initials LA, Lise Evereart, Lore Van Uffelen, Ianthé Meylemans
Stylist: Marieke De Pauw
MUAH: Kim Theylaert
Digital Operator: Louis-Philippe Bauduin
Light assistant: Christian Jimenez
Art director: Benedict Van Acker
Set designer: Deiar Al Saidi
Model: Julia Ventura