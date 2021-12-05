Bosshe
The Client
Bosshe Hair is a supplement brand specialized in hair care. Their products use very high quality ingredients with advanced manufacturing technologies.
Their products contain TRIKOR IDS, a technology that mixes natural oils, vitamins in microspheres with a variety of nutrients. The supplement allows an absorption that maximizes its bioavailability to achieve favorable and long-lasting results.
The Objective
Create an honest and futuristic brand reflecting the quality of its products. Brand development included logo, product packaging, shipping packaging and website.
The Solution
We design a visual system that reflects the clinical and technological sense of the brand. The logo communicates a futuristic feeling by embracing the organic side of the product.
For packaging, we focused on the brand honesty by designing labels with gradients and windows that allow you to see the inside of the container and the product. The information on the label exposes all the ingredients of the product without hiding any of them.
Structured layouts were key to displaying and organizing all the necessary information, accompanied by icons, making the packaging and labels easy to read and the website easy to navigate and understand, which at the same time helps the user through the shopping experience.
Storytelling was generated for each of the sections on the website, always mixing the technological and seductive part of the brand, making this a more friendly, reliable and informative website.
El Cliente
Bosshe Hair es una marca de suplementos especializados en el cuidado del cabello. Sus productos emplean ingredientes de muy alta calidad con tecnologías avanzadas de fabricación.
Sus productos contienen TRIKOR IDS,una tecnología que mezcla aceites naturales, vitaminas en microesferas con una variedad de nutrientes. El suplemento permite una absorción que maximiza su biodisponibilidad para lograr resultados favorables y duraderos.
El Objetivo
Crear una marca honesta y futurista reflejando la calidad de sus productos. El desarrollo de la marca incluyó logotipo, empaques de producto, empaques para envíos y sitio web.
La Solución
Diseñamos un sistema visual que refleja el sentido clínico y tecnológico de la marca. El logotipo comunica un sentimiento futurista abarcando el lado orgánico del producto.
Para los empaques, nos enfocamos en la honestidad de la marca diseñando etiquetas con degradados y ventanas que permiten ver el interior del contenedor y el producto. La información de la etiqueta expone todos los ingredientes del producto sin ocultar ninguno de ellos.
Los acomodos estructurados fueron claves para exponer y organizar toda la información necesaria, acompañados de iconos, haciendo los empaques y etiquetas fáciles de leer y la página web fácil de navegar y entender.
Se logró generar una narrativa para cada una de las secciones en la pagina web, siempre mezclando la parte tecnológica y seductora de la marca, haciendo de esta una página web más amigable, confiable e informativa, que a su vez ayuda al usuario a la experiencia de compra.