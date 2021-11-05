Pure by Giahi – Tattoo & Piercing pre-care and after treatment products

ZURICH







Swiss precision ink and piercing specialist Giahi, a premium household name in Zurich, is also known for its high-quality jewellery, accessories, and outstanding customer experience. They have just launched Pure, their very own tattoo & piercing pre-care and after treatment product line.





We created Pure’s identity to reflect every positive attribute associated with its brand name. The result is a clean, unblemished, and minimalist system. For the brand wordmark, we used a bold sans-serif typeface that, balanced with the slim and stylish two-word descriptor Swiss Made, evokes feelings of trust, wellbeing, and calmness.





Every piece of packaging was designed following a clear, text-centric approach that highlights the importance of the product’s information while creating an all-encompassing, modern, and clean-cut aesthetic. Packs include immaculate white product boxes, small bottles for creams, balms and body lotion, and sachets. We also produced an exclusive and beautifully branded box kit that holds up to 4 different products in custom size inserts.















