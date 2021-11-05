Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Pure by Giahi
LAT | A Creative Company
Behance.net
Pure by Giahi – Tattoo & Piercing pre-care and after treatment products
ZURICH

Swiss precision ink and piercing specialist Giahi, a premium household name in Zurich, is also known for its high-quality jewellery, accessories, and outstanding customer experience. They have just launched Pure, their very own tattoo & piercing pre-care and after treatment product line.

We created Pure’s identity to reflect every positive attribute associated with its brand name. The result is a clean, unblemished, and minimalist system. For the brand wordmark, we used a bold sans-serif typeface that, balanced with the slim and stylish two-word descriptor Swiss Made, evokes feelings of trust, wellbeing, and calmness.

Every piece of packaging was designed following a clear, text-centric approach that highlights the importance of the product’s information while creating an all-encompassing, modern, and clean-cut aesthetic. Packs include immaculate white product boxes, small bottles for creams, balms and body lotion, and sachets. We also produced an exclusive and beautifully branded box kit that holds up to 4 different products in custom size inserts.




Image may contain: print and box
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: fashion accessory, luggage and bags and handbag
Image may contain: indoor and box
Image may contain: book, screenshot and letter
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: indoor and box
Image may contain: sketch
Image may contain: bottle, toiletry and indoor
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: screenshot, black and indoor
Image may contain: indoor
LAT | A Creative Company


Follow us @ Facebook  |  Twitter  |  Instagram
Pure by Giahi
110
538
11
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    LAT | A Creative Company Monterrey, Mexico

    Pure by Giahi

    110
    538
    11
    Published:

    Creative Fields