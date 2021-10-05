FISH FOOD______





Teaming up with Sony to amplify women’s voices and unique experiences, I created an allegorical photo story emblematic of my personal struggle as a codependent. Codependency is a disorder where individuals betray themselves to acquire basic emotional needs for safety, love and belonging. Also perpetuated by pop culture, this toxic mentality glorifies the act of giving up oneself in order to meet those needs. My goal was to create a series of cinematic film stills that sheds light on the underlying effects this disorder has on one’s psyche.



