FISH FOOD______
Teaming up with Sony to amplify women’s voices and unique experiences, I created an allegorical photo story emblematic of my personal struggle as a codependent. Codependency is a disorder where individuals betray themselves to acquire basic emotional needs for safety, love and belonging. Also perpetuated by pop culture, this toxic mentality glorifies the act of giving up oneself in order to meet those needs. My goal was to create a series of cinematic film stills that sheds light on the underlying effects this disorder has on one’s psyche.
Shot in partnership with Tush Magazine
PHOTOGRAPHER / Michelle Watt
FASHION STYLIST / Marisa Ellison @ Kollective Agency
SET DESIGN / Tim Ferro @ See Management
HAIR STYLIST / Anthony Joseph
MAKEUP ARTIST / Chichi Saito @ Art Department
MANICURIST / Noriko @ See Management
MODEL / Nora Vai @ APM Models