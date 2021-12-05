Thor and other Viking heroes

The great ash tree of the world, the mysterious regions, omnipotent Odin, the giants, the dwarves, and the elves. A gold ring and a cursed dragon ships in the shape of dragons, vibrant songs, a god who cannot die, the apples of youth, and the guardian of the rainbow. The sky is lit with lightning, and everyone astonishes the voice of thunder: it is Thor with his hammer who challenges the cursed race of giants to defend the beauty and order of the gods, the Aces who in Asgard acclaim the god of thunder and entrust him with the most prodigious feats.

