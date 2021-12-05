Thor and other Viking heroes
Published by Avion de papel 2021
Author: María García Esperón Illustrator: Alex Herrerias
The great ash tree of the world, the mysterious regions, omnipotent Odin, the giants, the dwarves, and the elves. A gold ring and a cursed dragon ships in the shape of dragons, vibrant songs, a god who cannot die, the apples of youth, and the guardian of the rainbow. The sky is lit with lightning, and everyone astonishes the voice of thunder: it is Thor with his hammer who challenges the cursed race of giants to defend the beauty and order of the gods, the Aces who in Asgard acclaim the god of thunder and entrust him with the most prodigious feats.
Thor y otros héroes Vikingos
Publicado por Avion de papel 2021
Autor: María García Esperón Ilustrador: Alex Herrerías
El gran fresno del mundo, las regiones misteriosas, Odín omnipotente, los gigantes, los enanos y los elfos. Un anillo de oro y un dragón maldito… barcos con forma de dragones, vibrantes canciones, un dios que no puede morir, las manzanas de la juventud y el guardián del arcoíris. Se enciende el cielo con el relámpago y a todos asombra la voz del trueno: es Thor con su martillo que desafía a la raza maldita de los gigantes para defender la belleza y el orden de los dioses, los Ases que en el Asgard aclaman al dios del trueno y le encomiendan las más portentosas hazañas.