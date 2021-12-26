Character Designs 2021

Parasola
at a very young age, was taken by the Black Toadstool order, a secret organization that controls kingdom conflicts from the shadow. She was hell trained for years alongside other rare types of fungi to prep them for black orders. Extremely light, agile, and quick-witted, she was well suited for even the blackest of orders.
Brainwashed, she was sent to infiltrate her kind intact with only loyalty to the order. Undoubtedly, she rose quickly in the ranks. Her capabilities bought her the trust of the kingdom, granting her access to her targets. Unbeknownst to her, she was to kill her very own kin.
On a fateful evening, mid-swinging her blade, rain fell. The drops pulled a very vivid memory of her parents and siblings. Before she could rationalize, her body cut through the wind in one swift motion. Her family cut in half.
In distraught and wavering allegiance to the order, she took shade from the rainy lapis sky. But even with her parasol top, seemingly raindrops pierced out of her eyes.