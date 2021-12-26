Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
CHARACTER DESIGNS 2021
Ang Kapre

a tree demon infamous for causing wildfires, was miraculously pacified when his paternal instinct compelled him to take a great number of Tiyanak, vampiric children, under his care.

For decades, he had been nurturing the tiyanak in place of the mother tree he once burned down. On a day he took down his cigar to attend to the Tiyanak's need, he accidentally brought fire to his home, burning the children in the process.

While distraught, Diwata Arijuan gifted him a cannabis roll to lull him down. The gift of hallucinogen strengthened his command over smoke as he bends them to the shape of his babies. Under the spell of his own, he gets to relive the past in a loop. In stalemate with his anger, he became the guardian of his own demon.

Diwata Arijuan knew that reality will soon break into that fragile illusion. In the event he realized the harsh truth, all hell breaks loose.
Crisanta, the Mangkukulam Matriarch

Crisanta, a seamstress turned mangkukulam (Filipina Witch), lost her family from the great witchhunt. For years, suspected practitioners of witchery were burned down including her family. This purge drove her to become the hag they accuse her to be.

She turned to witchcraft and assembled witches from all directions- black and white. She earned their trust which led to what history now calls "Human Purification." These massacres crowned her as the Matriarch of all mangkukulam.

Through years of manhunt, her wrath remained as strong as the day she lost all. To burn the rage in her mind, she donned herself with voodoo dolls— her burnt children.

Parasola

at a very young age, was taken by the Black Toadstool order, a secret organization that controls kingdom conflicts from the shadow. She was hell trained for years alongside other rare types of fungi to prep them for black orders. Extremely light, agile, and quick-witted, she was well suited for even the blackest of orders.

Brainwashed, she was sent to infiltrate her kind intact with only loyalty to the order. Undoubtedly, she rose quickly in the ranks. Her capabilities bought her the trust of the kingdom, granting her access to her targets. Unbeknownst to her, she was to kill her very own kin.

On a fateful evening, mid-swinging her blade, rain fell. The drops pulled a very vivid memory of her parents and siblings. Before she could rationalize, her body cut through the wind in one swift motion. Her family cut in half.

In distraught and wavering allegiance to the order, she took shade from the rainy lapis sky. But even with her parasol top, seemingly raindrops pierced out of her eyes.
Nuno sa Punso

Tandang Munggo is an elder sprite who dwells in an anthill. Throughout history, his kind has been integral in sustaining specific relationships between plant and animal kingdoms.

As old as the land itself, he accumulated the favor of both floras and faunas alike. Ants live harmoniously with him in exchange for protection. This connection allows these critters to aerate the soil, strongly impacting plant growth. For protecting faunas' little helpers, they granted Tandang Munggo and his kind the ability to grow edible plants that helps them self-sustain their good deeds for the world to come.
Know that the earth took shape because of countless efforts done both by observable and unseen key players. May we be kind enough to honor this age-long effort and do our part.

Panatag Watchers

The Panatag shoal Hammerhead sharks, natives of the West Philippine shoal, are ancient beings of the old sea who watches over the world from below. For centuries, they have been living maps that held a claim to the shoal's belongingness to a group of islands. They bear marks to their skin of what is now called the Philippines, including Panatag.

In recent years, disturbances to their waters forced them to resurface. They have observed countless foreign vessels claiming their territory for themselves. The Hammerheads stood still, as they have always been, waiting for the human inhabitants themselves to resolve their conflicts. But with no actions from the human race, they are forced to break their non-interference code.

To diminish threats to their marine wildlife, they tapped the predators in them. As greater intelligence, they contradicted their lone hunting nature and now retaliates in packs overwhelming even the largest of ships. Soon, they will come for the blood of the accomplices, Filipinos who turned a blind eye. The verdict is now in the hands of the old watchers turned judges of the new sea.
Manlalayog

During colonization, women in power were demonized, turning them into subjects of witch hunts. Among the notable few who went missing was a blind beautiful-haired shaman. 

In the darkest of the night, she was dragged by the hair to the depths of a forest. Like beasts, the colonizers feasted on her. They cut through her hair down to her flesh. Noone bore witness to their atrocity, neither the moon nor did she.

One by one, her hair fell buried to the blood-soaked soil. Like a fertilizer, her anger seeped in every last strand, giving will to a vengeful wraith. With no image of the perpetrators, her hair preyed on every living being.
Her revenge went into every wooden stave that thrust the life out of passersby.

To this day, telltales of a long-haired woman sitting atop a branch ward off men from taking innocent lives under the woods.
Tortura

Tortura is a late alchemist's execution masterpiece created from amalgamating thousands of souls.

Cruciatus, the creator, born pain insensitive, longed to feel alive. Indifferent, his twisted morality suited him well as a royal executioner. For the longest time, he assumed people in pain could improve his empathy, but instead, it fueled his envy. It led him to perfect an instrument of the highest form of pain.

From all his subjects, he materialized a being to inflict harm upon himself. He got impaled but was unable to recognize any sensation. Before his last breath, he felt a foreign emotion, a minute pain of knowing he created a horror that takes away the pain— life. 

On death's door, He fully realized that living is suffering in itself. His struggle to satisfy his ambition was the very pain he sought after. His life's work compressed in that last-second realization. Cruciatus' legacy, Tortura, now becomes the greatest paradox of torture.
Id'lat

is a lightning nymph that lives in storms. In silence, for a split second, she flashes daylight in the night. A beautiful spectacle envied by her younger sister, Kul'og, who comes in second, wailing a thundering roar that trembles the land.
