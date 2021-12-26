Character Designs 2021

Panatag Watchers



The Panatag shoal Hammerhead sharks, natives of the West Philippine shoal, are ancient beings of the old sea who watches over the world from below. For centuries, they have been living maps that held a claim to the shoal's belongingness to a group of islands. They bear marks to their skin of what is now called the Philippines, including Panatag.



In recent years, disturbances to their waters forced them to resurface. They have observed countless foreign vessels claiming their territory for themselves. The Hammerheads stood still, as they have always been, waiting for the human inhabitants themselves to resolve their conflicts. But with no actions from the human race, they are forced to break their non-interference code.



To diminish threats to their marine wildlife, they tapped the predators in them. As greater intelligence, they contradicted their lone hunting nature and now retaliates in packs overwhelming even the largest of ships. Soon, they will come for the blood of the accomplices, Filipinos who turned a blind eye. The verdict is now in the hands of the old watchers turned judges of the new sea.

