Filema Rodion Store Branding
Luminous Design
Packaging___ 2021
Filema Rodion ©

Arch of tradition

An old lady in the role of a knight who protects tradition. Boxes that turn into fortresses. Arches and banners. Following the visual identity we created for Filema Rodion, a brand serving local treats in Rhodes, we designed the material for their new store by drawing inspiration from the island’s rich medieval history, along with images of everyday life from its 42 villages. The creative universe that came together utilizes the blue & white color palette that governs the brand identity, challenging everyone to raise the banner of authentic taste.


Athens _______ Greece
