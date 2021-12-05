Creatures 7
The seventh compilation of recent personal illustrations of beasts and creatures.
2021
Digital, iPad Pro + Procreate
8019 x 5533 px
8019 x 5533 px
Extremely rare feathered six-legged Ox as Chinese zodiac guardian of 2021. Spotting it during the year is believed to bring good luck.
2020
Digital, iPad Pro + Procreate
6500 x 8000 px
6500 x 8000 px
Multi-headed fire breathing dragon, a fabulous beast of Russian folktales.
2021
Digital, iPad Pro + Procreate
7500 x 7500 px
Mythical dragon bird devouring its own tail as an ancient symbol of eternal cyclic renewal and continuous re-creation.
Thanks for watching!
hello@ivanbelikov.com
NFTs on Foundation
More details on instagram