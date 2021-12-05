Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Creatures 7
Ivan Belikov
Creatures 7
The seventh compilation of recent personal illustrations of beasts and creatures.

2021

Digital, iPad Pro + Procreate
8019 x 5533 px

Extremely rare feathered six-legged Ox as Chinese zodiac guardian of 2021. Spotting it during the year is believed to bring good luck.


2020

Digital, iPad Pro + Procreate
6500 x 8000 px

Multi-headed fire breathing dragon, a fabulous beast of Russian folktales.



2021

Digital, iPad Pro + Procreate
7500 x 7500 px

Mythical dragon bird devouring its own tail as an ancient symbol of eternal cyclic renewal and continuous re-creation.


hello@ivanbelikov.com

Creatures 7
    Creatures 7

