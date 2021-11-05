Recently I started gathering all of my personal artworks created during the last ten years and began listing them as art prints in my new Etsy shop ~ Curious Garden . The illustrations are inspired by animals, plants, science, natural history and the magical and mysterious world of folk tales and fairy tales. All artworks were created by hand with watercolors and colored pencils then digitally processed and retouched in Photoshop.





welcome! A shop that's open all hours, enter here to explore the Curious Garden



