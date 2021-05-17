







Design Concept





‘Ordinary Time’ means the space and time of Ordinary Lifee. Ordinary Lifee provides time to comfortably record and experience various moments and experiences in daily life in our space.





The Ordinary Lifee logo was designed with a functional and rational logo type that eliminated unnecessary decorative elements, and the Trademark Symbol was expanded to 'TIME' to emphasize the time of Ordinary Lifee.





By designating the slogan as “13th, Ordinary Lifee Time,” which is the same as the design concept, we actively deliver a message that our purpose is giving relaxation and comfort to the customers







