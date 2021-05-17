Ordinary Lifee Brand Design
Mar. 2021 - May. 2021
We developed the brand of Ordinary Lifee, a space where you can enjoy a cup of coffee in your everyday life.
With the concept of “Ordinary Time”. It provides everyday life records and a space where you can feel the special relaxation and comfort. The meaning of Ordinary Time has been consistently applied to logo types, slogans and various graphic applications
Design : Kwangmyung Lim, Hyeonmo Kim
Photography : Euisung Hwang
Client : Ordinary Lifee
Design Concept
‘Ordinary Time’ means the space and time of Ordinary Lifee. Ordinary Lifee provides time to comfortably record and experience various moments and experiences in daily life in our space.
The Ordinary Lifee logo was designed with a functional and rational logo type that eliminated unnecessary decorative elements, and the Trademark Symbol was expanded to 'TIME' to emphasize the time of Ordinary Lifee.
By designating the slogan as “13th, Ordinary Lifee Time,” which is the same as the design concept, we actively deliver a message that our purpose is giving relaxation and comfort to the customers
Visual Identity
Ordinary Lifee develops design with the concept of time and record.
With the word type that visualizes the '13th time' and the Image Type that lists and records everyday objects, Ordinary Lifee's consistent design system has been established.
Application Design
Ordinary Lifee's application design evolves Ordinary Lifee's mood that can convey the minimal and relaxed sense.
We actively utilizes the visual concept of Ordinary Time's time and record. It delivers the brand image of
Ordinary Lifee by consistently operating at all contact points with customers using a neat typography system
and understated monotone color.