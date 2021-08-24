Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Vivo Live-Wallpapers
T A V O .
Together with our friends from Final Frontier, we worked hand in hand with VIVO Mobile brand to create 3 live Wallpapers for its new Android operating system.
These wallpapers would come to life through the pedometer. A flower that blooms while the mobile user walks during the day.
After a long process of RnD and a tireless search for the correct art direction, the client guided us towards the Look and Feel they were looking for.
To show this project we have prepared a video where we show that blooming and guiding the viewer through that journey through the delicacy that was sought to convey with these wallpapers.











Presentation Film Video



Stillframes

Live Wallpapers. ​​​​​​​





Process & RnD

Credits
Direction: TA\VO Studio
Producer: Beatriz Romero
Director & Art Direction​​​:Tavo Ponce
3D Designer & Animation: Tavo Ponce, Juan Linera​​​​, David de Pastor

Production Company: Final Frontier
Executive Producers: Chris Colman, Gustavo Karam, Julieta Zajaczkowski
Project Manager: Bella Jiang
Music Production Company: Final Frontier
Music Composer: Facundo Capece

Client: VIVO
