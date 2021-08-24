Vivo Live-Wallpapers

Together with our friends from Final Frontier, we worked hand in hand with VIVO Mobile brand to create 3 live Wallpapers for its new Android operating system.
These wallpapers would come to life through the pedometer. A flower that blooms while the mobile user walks during the day.
After a long process of RnD and a tireless search for the correct art direction, the client guided us towards the Look and Feel they were looking for.
To show this project we have prepared a video where we show that blooming and guiding the viewer through that journey through the delicacy that was sought to convey with these wallpapers.
Presentation Film Video
Stillframes
Live Wallpapers.
Process & RnD
Credits
Direction: TA\VO Studio
Producer: Beatriz Romero
Director & Art Direction:Tavo Ponce
3D Designer & Animation: Tavo Ponce, Juan Linera, David de Pastor
Production Company: Final Frontier
Executive Producers: Chris Colman, Gustavo Karam, Julieta Zajaczkowski
Project Manager: Bella Jiang
Music Production Company: Final Frontier
Music Composer: Facundo Capece
Client: VIVO