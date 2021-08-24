Vivo Live-Wallpapers













Together with our friends from Final Frontier, we worked hand in hand with VIVO Mobile brand to create 3 live Wallpapers for its new Android operating system.

These wallpapers would come to life through the pedometer. A flower that blooms while the mobile user walks during the day.

After a long process of RnD and a tireless search for the correct art direction, the client guided us towards the Look and Feel they were looking for.

To show this project we have prepared a video where we show that blooming and guiding the viewer through that journey through the delicacy that was sought to convey with these wallpapers.

