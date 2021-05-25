



칠석 - Chilseok







is a project inspired by the Korean folk tale in which a young woman weaver named Jiknyeo (Hangul: 직녀, Hanja: 織女), daughter of a heavenly king, fell in love with a young shepherd named Gyeonwu (Hangul: 견우, Hanja: 牽 牛) who lived on the other side of the Milky Way.







The king ordered the couple to live separately, allowing them to meet only once a year. On the seventh day of the seventh month of each year, they were excited to meet, but they couldn't cross the Milky Way. However, the crows and magpies worked together to form a bridge across the Milky Way so that the couple could meet again.







The second concept that has inspired this series is the conception of time as something cyclical, based on the idea of the eternal return by Friedrich Nietzsche but raising the real possibility of the functioning of time as an eternal loop, which produces the elimination of classical conceptions of past, present and future.









