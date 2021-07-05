Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Aishti by the Sea Campaign
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
In 2013 we created the concept & design for a campaign around the intersection of fashion and art, which highlights the Aishti Foundation's location by the sea side.

The Aishti Foundation is a 40,000 sq foot exhibition space in Jal el-Dib, a short drive up the Mediterranean coast from downtown Beirut. The foundation building will showcases works from Salamé's 2,000-strong collection as well as a variety of high end luxury retail shops. To celebrate the opening of The Foundation, Tony Salamé asked us to conceptualize and design a campaign around the intersection of fashion and art in addition to spotlighting its location by the sea side. We created an animated series of the campaign for Instagram and their social channels. 


Visit our Case Study for more information. 

    &Walsh USA
    Jessica Walsh New York, NY, USA

