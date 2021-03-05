Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Guidelines for the artist. Digital paintings.
Guenter Zimmermann
Guidelines for the artist. Digital paintings.
Rule 1: Any inventions the artist comes across must be immediately brought to the viewer's attention.
Rule 2: Supernatural forces or powers are of course prohibited.
Rule 3: Neither may fortune come to the artist's aid, nor may he have inexplicable intuitions that turn out to be correct.
Rule 4: Only one secret chamber may be used, and only if the environment described is suitable for it.
Rule 5: Twins and phonies may appear only after the viewers have been duly prepared for them.
Rule 6: The artist may not commit the theft himself.
