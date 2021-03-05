NFT Collection Part I

Ritual Series
It's a part of my animal and forest habitat. I call this universe 'The Ritual'. This world tells about a mythological universe that I built myself. It contains colorful and black and white digital paintings and animations.
--
In this picture I drew a burning house representing the values we fear to lose and I put it in the loneliness in the forest.
An impossible love burns inside her!
These animals hang around in the forest. Each one is stuck with something different.
This world tells about a mythological universe that I built myself. It contains colorful and black and white pictures and animations.
This Running deer is running from something or trying to catch something.
In this work I tried to create a strong atmosphere with very few elements.
Next gen Final Fight characters.
In this series that I am continuing, I draw a fictional mythological universe. Living things, their behavior and events show consistency in every illustration. These rituals that I have set up represent the chaotic structure,
restless and aggressive behavior in today's society.
'Running Animals’ series that I have created my own ‘Habitat’ This world has black and white and colorful animated gifs in it.
All animations are made frame by frame.
I've put together some of the animated gifs I've made for myself in the last 5 years. There are many characters in it,
from Sahmeran to skateboarder, from an RPG game character to a Talented Tiger.
When you purchase, each gifs will also be given to the collector.
2nd generation street fighters!
An amazing ShoRyuKen from Ken's son in the Street Fighter series!
Here is the first of the action RPG game heroes that I have created in my own universe… Barbarian!
This world has so many characters in it, from the smallest minions to dungeon bosses in the hack's slash game genre.
I plan to prepare surprising content as well.
Barbarian is a 65 year old hero who fought a lot.
After slaying many dungeon bosses (including the Evil Woman),
he received a fatal damage by a skeleton and unfortunately retired
Forest is a very powerful narrative element for me.
Recently I started using animation and sound to enhance the atmosphere of narration.
In this work, I tried to create a night atmosphere by playing with black and white textures.
As a figure I put the deer in the center of the composition, which expresses strength and fragility at the same time for me.
Thank you