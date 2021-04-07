(FR)

Identité visuelle pour le nouveau Centre d'expertise industrielle de Montréal. Le rôle de CEI MTL est de favoriser et appuyer la transformation numérique des manufacturiers québécois de Montréal vers l'industrie 4.0.





À travers le développement de la signature, nous avons travailler à évoquer de façon efficace l'idée d'innovation et d'accompagnement. Le traitement du i minuscule, pour l'approche humaine, transposer sous le L pour démontrer l'aide et le support apporté aux industries par le CEI MTL. Le orange faisant un clin d'oeil à l'expertise industrielle et à l'arrondissement dans lequel il opère, le bleu évoquant l'innovation technologique et les gris servant de support et de liant à travers les communications. Le tout vivant dans système graphique intemporel et minimaliste.

















(EN)

Visual identity for the new Montreal Industrial Expertise Center. CEI MTL's role is to promote and support the digital transformation of Quebec manufacturers in Montreal towards Industry 4.0.





Through the development of the signature, we have worked to effectively evoke the idea of ​​innovation and support. The treatment of the lower case i, for the human approach, transpose under the L to demonstrate the help and support provided to industries by the CEI MTL. Orange is a nod to industrial expertise and to the district in which it operates, blue evoking technological innovation and gray serving as a support and a link through communications. All living in a timeless and minimalist graphic system.